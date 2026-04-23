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Vossloh Posts Loss In Q1

April 23, 2026 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOS.DE) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of 10.9 million euros compared to profit of 4.7 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.62 euros compared to profit of 0.24 euros. Sales revenues increased to 314.6 million euros from 251.1 million euros, last year. Sales revenues rose by 25.3%, driven by VTT Europe.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2026 with significant increase in sales revenues and operating profit.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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