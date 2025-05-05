Markets

Vossloh Gets Contract In China To Supply Rail Fastening Systems

May 05, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) said its Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. has been awarded contract to supply rail fastening systems for a high-speed line between the two southern Chinese cities of Yulin and Cenxi. The order has a volume of around 20 million euros. The rail fastening systems are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, said: "We are all the more pleased to receive another order from our Chinese customers - a sign of trust that also makes an important contribution to achieving our ambitious goals for the current year."

