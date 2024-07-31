Vossloh France Enters Agreement For Acquisition Of Sateba Group - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Vossloh France, a subsidiary of Vossloh AG, signed an agreement with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. regarding the acquisition of Sateba Group. Headquartered in Paris, Sateba is one of the leading manufacturers of concrete ties in Europe and has expanded its portfolio in recent years to include other rail infrastructure components and related products. The purchase price, or enterprise value, for the acquisition is expected to be 450 million euros.

With a total of 19 production sites in ten European countries, Sateba has a production capacity of around four million track and turnout ties per year.

