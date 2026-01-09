Vossloh Buys Nordic Tamping Service

(RTTNews) - Vossloh AG (VOS.DE), a German-based technology company, on Friday announced that it has acquired Nordic Tamping Service AB, a Borlänge, Sweden-based specialist in ballast tamping services for railway tracks.

The acquisition was completed on January 9 and adds an experienced team and technical equipment, enabling it to expand its service offering in Scandinavia to include ballast tamping for track installation and maintenance.

Nordic Tamping Service primarily operates in Sweden and Norway and will be integrated into Vossloh's Lifecycle Solutions business unit.

Vossloh is currently trading 0.25% higher at EUR 80 on the XETRA.

