Vornado's Q4 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Declines

Vornado Realty Trust’s VNO fourth-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) plus assumed conversions, on an adjusted basis, were 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. However, the figure declined 3.2% year over year.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

The results displayed better-than-anticipated top-line growth. Vornado witnessed decent leasing activity during the quarter. However, total same-store net operating income (NOI) declined year over year.

Total revenues were $457.8 million in the reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.4 million. On a year-over-year basis, revenues gained nearly 3.6%.

For 2024, FFO plus assumed conversions, as adjusted per share, came in at $2.26, lower than the prior-year tally of $2.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. Total revenues came in at $1.79 billion, down by 1.3% from the previous year, beating the consensus mark of $1.78 billion.

VNO’s Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, total same-store NOI (at share) came in at $262.7 million compared with $275.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The metric for the New York, THE MART and 555 California Street portfolios decreased 0.7%, 57.5% and 13.2%, respectively, from the prior-year period.

Interest and debt expenses rose 14.6% year over year to $100.5 million.

During the quarter, in the New York office portfolio, 583,000 square feet of office space (513,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $87.48 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.0 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $12.76 per square foot per annum or 14.6% of the initial rent.

In the New York retail portfolio, 50,000 square feet were leased (32,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $315.10 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 11.3 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $15.40 per square foot per annum or 4.9% of the initial rent.

At THE MART, 64,000 square feet of space (all at share) was leased for an initial rent of $52.28 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.8 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $11.30 per square foot per annum or 21.6% of the initial rent.

At 555 California Street, 62,000 square feet of office space (43,000 square feet at share) was leased for an initial rent of $133.87 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 3.7 years. The tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $18.65 per square foot per annum or 13.9% of the initial rent.

Vornado ended the quarter with occupancy in the total New York portfolio at 87.6%, down 180 basis points (bps) year over year. Occupancy in THE MART was 80.1%, up 90 bps year over year. Occupancy in 555 California Street was 92.0%, down 250 bps year over year.

VNO’s Balance Sheet

Vornado exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $733.9 million, down 6.3% from $783.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Vornado currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Vornado Realty Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vornado Realty Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vornado Realty Trust Quote

Performance of Other REITs

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG reported a fourth-quarter 2024 FFO per share of $1.45, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. The company had reported an FFO of 72 cents per share in the previous year.

Results reflected lower-than-anticipated revenues despite decent leasing activity in its Manhattan portfolio. Also, higher interest expenses and lower same-store NOI acted as dampeners. Presently, SLG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BXP, Inc.’s BXP fourth-quarter 2024 FFO per share of $1.79 was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the reported figure fell 1.6% year over year.

BXP’s quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues on healthy leasing activity. However, higher interest expenses during the quarter marred its year-over-year FFO per share growth. BXP also issued its guidance for 2025 FFO per share. Currently, BXP carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BXP, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.