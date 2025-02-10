Vornado Realty Trust Q4 FFO Down

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Monday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $61.0 million or $0.32 per share last year.

Funds From Operations for the quarter was $117.1 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $121.1 million or $0.62 per share last year.

Adjusted FFO was $122.2 million or $0.61 per share, compared to $123.8 million or $0.63 per share last year.

