Markets
VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Posts Q1 Profit

May 05, 2025 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Monday reported first-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $86.8 million or $0.43 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $9.0 million or $0.05 per share for the prior year's quarter.

The increase is primarily due to the $76.2 million net gain recognized upon the disposition of a portion of the 666 Fifth condominium to UNIQLO, and the $17.2 million reversal of PENN 1 rent expense previously accrued following the April 2025 rent reset determination.

Funds From Operations attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $135.0 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $104.1 million, or $0.53 per share, for the prior year's quarter.

Adjusted FFO was $126.2 million or $0.63 per share, compared to $108.8 million, or $0.55 per share, for the prior year's quarter.

Revenues for the quarter were $461.6 million, compared to $436.4 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.