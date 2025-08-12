Vornado Completes $120 Mln Refinancing Of Manhattan Retail Property

(RTTNews) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has refinanced 4 Union Square South, a 204,000-square-foot retail property in Manhattan, with a new $120 million, ten-year, interest-only loan at a fixed 5.64 percent rate.

The deal replaces an existing $120 million loan, which carried interest at SOFR plus 1.50 percent (5.85% as of August 11, 2025) and was set to mature in August 2025.

Tuesday VNO closed at $36.82 or 2.53% higher on the NYSE.

