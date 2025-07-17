Vornado Boosts Strength With Refinancing of PENN 11 Building

Vornado Realty Trust, Inc. VNO announced that it has completed a refinancing of $450 million for PENN 11, a Manhattan office building encompassing 1.2 million square feet of space located in THE PENN DISTRICT.

The five-year interest-only loan is set to mature in August 2030 and carries a fixed interest rate of 6.35%. Vornado paid off $50 million of its previous $500 million loan, which had an interest rate of SOFR plus 2.06% (swapped to a fixed rate of 6.28%) and was due to mature in October 2025.

This refinancing offers Vornado enhanced financial flexibility. The extended maturities of the assumed debt will help the company improve its maturity profile and enjoy greater liquidity for day-to-day operations.

VNO makes efforts to boost its cash flow and alleviate bottom-line pressure. Further, it focuses on achieving greater financial flexibility and strengthening its balance sheet position. As of March 31, 2025, the company had $2.3 billion of liquidity, consisting of $807 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $1.5 billion available under its $2.2 billion revolving credit facilities.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

