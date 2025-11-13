VOO vs. QQQ: Is S&P 500 Stability or Tech-Focused Growth a Better Choice for Investors?

Key Points

VOO charges a much lower expense ratio and offers a higher dividend yield than QQQ.

QQQ’s tech-heavy focus has driven stronger recent returns but comes with higher volatility and deeper drawdowns.

VOO provides broader diversification across sectors and a larger number of holdings.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) both aim to capture the performance of large-cap U.S. stocks. However, while QQQ zeroes in on the NASDAQ-100’s tech giants, VOO tracks the S&P 500, spanning 500 of the country’s largest companies. This comparison highlights the trade-offs between targeted growth and diversified stability.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ VOO Issuer Invesco Vanguard Expense ratio 0.20% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Nov. 13, 2025) 18.51% 12.74% Dividend yield 0.47% 1.15% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.10 1.00 AUM $385.76 billion $1.41 trillion

VOO is far more affordable on fees, with an expense ratio of just 0.03% compared to QQQ’s 0.20%. VOO also delivers a higher dividend yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ VOO Max drawdown (5 y) -35.12% -24.53% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,108 $1,906

What's inside

VOO holds 504 stocks, offering broad exposure to the U.S. equity market. Its top sector allocations include technology at 36%, financial services at 13%, and consumer cyclical at 11%, while Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple round out its top holdings. The fund has a 15-year track record and no unusual features or quirks that could impact investors.

QQQ, by contrast, contains only 101 holdings and is heavily weighted toward technology (54%), with additional emphasis on communication services and consumer cyclical sectors. This tilt can fuel outperformance in tech rallies but adds concentration risk.

Foolish take

VOO and QQQ both offer exposure to large-cap stocks, but they differ in their goals and diversification.

VOO tracks the S&P 500, mirroring its portfolio of stocks and aiming to replicate its performance. QQQ is a growth fund, with a goal of earning above-average returns over time.

Because QQQ is more heavily focused on growth stocks (specifically within the tech sector), it carries a greater risk of short-term volatility. With a higher beta and more severe max drawdown, it's also experienced more significant price fluctuations in recent years compared to VOO.

Where you choose to buy will depend on your own investing goals and risk tolerance. VOO is a safer and more stable choice for long-term investors, as it's aligned with the S&P 500 and is more diversified across market sectors. For those who are comfortable with greater risk in exchange for potentially higher earnings, a growth fund like QQQ can help maximize returns.

Glossary

Expense ratio: The annual fee, expressed as a percentage, that a fund charges to manage investors’ money.

Dividend yield: The annual dividends paid by a fund or stock, shown as a percentage of its price.

Beta: A measure of a fund’s volatility compared to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

Drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund’s peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Max drawdown: The maximum observed loss from a fund’s peak to trough during a set timeframe.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of all assets managed by a fund.

Sector concentration: The extent to which a fund’s holdings are focused in specific industries or sectors.

Diversification: Spreading investments across various assets or sectors to reduce risk.

NASDAQ-100: An index of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

S&P 500: An index tracking 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.



