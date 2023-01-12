VOO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: VOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $365.77, changing hands as high as $366.15 per share. Vanguard S&P 500 shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOO's low point in its 52 week range is $319.87 per share, with $434.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $364.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.