Vontier’s Sparkion Energy selected by Circle K for Energy Management Software

Sparkion Energy, a Vontier (VNT) company, announces that it has been selected by Circle K to provide Energy Management Software for combined battery and EV charging installations in Europe. The Sparkion platform has already been installed at several Circle K sites and is expected to help it improve its energy resilience and facilitate penetration into the ancillary services market.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VNT:
- Vontier’s Sparkion launches first installation with recharge in Sweden
- Vontier’s Driivz releases Version 8 of smart EV charging, energy management
- Vontier unit secures $15M tender with Indian Oil Corporation
- Vontier price target raised to $46 from $44 at Barclays
- Vontier Corp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.