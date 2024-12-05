Vontier’s Sparkion Energy selected by Circle K for Energy Management Software

Sparkion Energy, a Vontier (VNT) company, announces that it has been selected by Circle K to provide Energy Management Software for combined battery and EV charging installations in Europe. The Sparkion platform has already been installed at several Circle K sites and is expected to help it improve its energy resilience and facilitate penetration into the ancillary services market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.