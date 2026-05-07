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Vonovia Q1 Adj. Profit Declines

May 07, 2026 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (VNA.DE) reported first quarter net income to shareholders from continuing operations was 210.5 million euros compared to 482.0 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.25 euros compared to 0.59 euros. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to 711.6 million euros compared to 701.9 million euros. Adjusted profit to shareholders was 365.6 million euros compared to 394.0 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.43 euros compared 0.48 euros.

First quarter revenue from property management was 1.26 billion euros compared to 1.25 billion euros, prior year.

For 2026, the Group expects adjusted EBITDA moderately higher from last year. Adjusted EBT is projected to be slightly higher.

At last close, Vonovia shares were trading at 22.97 euros, up 3.05%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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