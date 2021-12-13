Vonovia Adds Philip Grosse To Management - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE (DAIMF) has appointed Philip Grosse as Chief Financial Officer. The Supervisory Board has also appointed Helene von Roeder, previously CFO, as head of a new division called Innovation and Digitalization.

Philip Grosse has held leading positions for the Deutsche Wohnen Group (DWHHF.PK) since 2013. He was appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen on 1 September 2016.

Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen SE, has decided not to accept the offer of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE to become the Vice Chair of the Management Board.

