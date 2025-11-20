VONG vs. IWO: Does Large-Cap Growth or Small-Cap Diversification Pay Off More for Investors?

Key Points

VONG has delivered a much higher 1-year return and smaller historical drawdowns than IWO.

IWO offers broader small-cap growth exposure with over 1,000 holdings and a slightly higher yield.

VONG offers a lower expense ratio, but it leans heavily toward the tech industry -- reducing diversification.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) stands out for its lower fees and stronger recent returns, while the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) brings broader small-cap growth exposure and a modestly higher yield.

Both funds target U.S. growth stocks. VONG focuses on large-cap names in the Russell 1000 Growth Index, whereas IWO tracks smaller, higher-growth companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The comparison pits mega-cap tech concentration against small-cap diversification.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VONG IWO Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.07% 0.24% 1-yr return (as of Nov. 19, 2025) 19.3% 4.56% Dividend yield 0.46% 0.66% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.10 1.35 AUM $41.7 billion $12.95 billion

VONG is notably more affordable, with a 0.07% expense ratio versus IWO's 0.24%. While IWO offers a slightly higher dividend yield, it's also earned fairly significantly lower one-year returns than VONG.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VONG IWO Max drawdown (5 y) -32.72% -42.02% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,061 $1,220

What's inside

IWO targets small-cap U.S. growth stocks, with 1,090 holdings. Its most prominent sector is technology, making up 25% of the fund, followed by healthcare (22%) and industrials (21%). Its top holdings are fairly evenly distributed, with Bloom Energy, Credo Technology Group Holding, and Fabrinet each making up less than 2% of the fund's total assets. The fund has a long track record of over 25 years, providing deep diversification across the small-growth segment.

VONG, by contrast, is concentrated in large-cap growth. Like IWO, technology is its largest sector, but it makes up a much larger portion of the portfolio at 54%. Following technology, its largest sectors include consumer cyclical at 13% and communication services at 12%. Its largest positions -- Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft -- reflect a mega-cap tech bias. This focus means VONG may move more sharply with the biggest names in the U.S. market, while IWO’s broader exposure can bring more volatility from smaller, less-established firms.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

At a surface level, it may seem like VONG is the clear winner on all fronts between these two funds. It offers a much lower expense ratio, a less severe max drawdown and lower beta -- suggesting less severe price fluctuations -- and higher one- and five-year total returns.

While VONG has performed particularly well in recent years, it leans heavily on the tech industry. Its top three holdings alone make up just over 36% of the entire fund, which limits diversification and can increase risk.

Small-cap ETFs like IWO can be volatile as well, as smaller companies are often more susceptible to significant price swings. However, this fund offers broader diversification, as it doesn't lean significantly toward any one industry or stock. Although this ETF has recently experienced lower total returns than VONG, small-cap stocks often have more potential for explosive growth compared to large- and mega-cap stocks.

If you're deciding between these two ETFs, it will largely come down to whether you're looking for large-cap growth or small-cap diversification. Both funds offer their own unique strengths, so the right fit for you will depend on which gaps you're looking to fill within your portfolio.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund; a fund that trades on stock exchanges like a single stock.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its investors.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund divided by its current share price, shown as a percentage.

Beta: A measure of a fund's volatility compared to the overall market; higher beta means more volatility.

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of assets a fund manages for investors.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund’s peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Small-cap: Companies with relatively small total market values, typically between $300 million and $2 billion.

Large-cap: Companies with large total market values, usually over $10 billion.

Growth stocks: Stocks of companies expected to grow earnings faster than the overall market.

Diversification: Spreading investments across different assets to reduce risk.

Russell 1000 Growth Index: An index tracking the performance of large-cap U.S. growth stocks.

Russell 2000 Growth Index: An index tracking the performance of small-cap U.S. growth stocks.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.