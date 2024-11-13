News & Insights

Vonex Faces Uncertainty Amid Competing Takeover Bids

November 13, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Vonex Limited is awaiting clarity from Swoop Holdings after the latter announced a takeover bid without providing further updates, potentially leaving shareholders in limbo. Meanwhile, MaxoTel has made an unconditional takeover offer, which the Vonex board recommends. This situation highlights the competitive landscape and strategic maneuvers in the telecommunications sector.

