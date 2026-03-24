Vonage Announces Integration With ServiceNow Voice To Boost AI Workflows

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Vonage, a part of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), announced the launch of its native integration with ServiceNow Voice, embedding real-time voice and AI capabilities into enterprise workflows.

With this integration, calls can automatically trigger incident categorization, initiate ServiceNow Flow Designer subflows, and update issue resolution data in real time, helping to reduce manual effort and accelerating service restoration without agents leaving the ServiceNow AI platform.

Alix Douglas, group vice president, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow (NOW), commented, "Vonage Contact Center, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, empowers organizations to put AI into action with agents that accelerate resolution, reduce manual effort, and deliver more consistent, connected service experiences. Together, we are turning intelligence into meaningful outcomes."

In the pre-market hours, ERIC is trading at $11.25, down 0.62 percent on the Nasdaq, and NOW is trading at $110.28, down 0.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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