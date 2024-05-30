Volvere PLC Announces AGM and Reports Dispatch

Volvere (GB:VLE) has released an update.

Volvere PLC, an investment company specializing in growth and turnarounds, has sent out its Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2023 to its shareholders, and has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for June 28, 2024. These documents are also available online for stakeholders wishing to stay informed about the company’s performance and future plans.

