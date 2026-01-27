Is Volume Growth the Next Real Test for Coca-Cola's Strategy?

The Coca-Cola Company KO has been witnessing lower volumes across its key markets, reflecting persistent consumer strain and weaker category trends. Despite this, the company is focused on delivering balanced top-line growth, with volume expansion continuing to be a central priority of its strategy. KO’s ability to command premium pricing underscores the strength of its brand portfolio and execution discipline. Strategic revenue growth management and affordability initiatives are acting as further tailwinds.



On its lastearnings call management cited that the company is focused on driving its own results and accelerating volume growth heading into the fourth quarter, particularly as it faces a tougher year-over-year comparison. Management anticipates pricing to normalize as inflation eases, while continuing to leverage both affordability and premiumization based on market conditions and consumer demand. Over time, management expects the Asia Pacific region to aid volume growth in the emerging markets.



The company is balancing affordability and premiumization. KO’s premiumization strategy positions it to effectively capture value in an increasingly dynamic and changing consumer landscape. Hence, the effective execution of premiumization has the potential to be a key catalyst for long-term margin expansion and sustainable value creation. Coca Cola further leverages strategic pricing to enhance perceived value and fund marketing initiatives to drive higher volumes while sustaining brand equity.



Coca-Cola remains focused on adapting to consumer and channel shifts in collaboration with bottlers to sustain long-term strength. KO’s solid premiumization and pricing strategies, coupled with a focus on productivity, product innovations and supply-chain optimization, should support volume growth in the future.

KO’s Competition

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corp. MNST are the beverage companies competing with Coca-Cola.



PepsiCo, a beverage bellwether, continues to emphasize value leadership by offering a sturdy balance of affordability, innovation and brand equity across its beverage and snacks portfolio. PEP leverages broad distribution strength across traditional retail, convenience, e-commerce and foodservice to deliver strong value visibility at multiple price points. Despite the inflationary pressures, PepsiCo has sustained volume share and strengthened value perception through disciplined pricing and other efforts. PEP emphasized the success of premium offerings such as Gatorade Zero, Propel and hydration powders and tablets, which are gaining share in the functional beverage space.



Monster Beverage drives volume growth through product innovation and portfolio expansion, launching new flavors and zero sugar options. MNST continues to uphold its value leadership in the global energy drinks category, supported by sustained brand equity, strategic innovation and disciplined pricing. Its balanced approach to product mix and promotional investments has helped it defend market share and deliver consistent growth, even amid competitive and inflationary pressures. MNST continues to review opportunities for higher prices, domestically and internationally.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have gained 6.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4X compared with the industry’s average of 18.65X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s current-year and next-year earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 3.8% and 7.9%, respectively. The estimates for the aforesaid years have been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.