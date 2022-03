(RTTNews) - Volta Inc. (VLTA), an electric vehicle infrastructure firm, said on Monday that its founder Scott Mercer has resigned as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Mercer will continue in the role for a transitional period and assist the company to find a new CEO.

In addition, the company said its co-founder and president Chris Wendel has resigned.

