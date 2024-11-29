Volt Lithium Completes Private Placement for Growth

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.

Volt Lithium Corp. has completed its non-brokered private placement, raising approximately $483,000 to advance its direct lithium extraction technology and operations in Texas. The funds aim to boost operational efficiency and support the company’s strategy of producing lithium from oilfield brine, aligning with clean energy goals.

