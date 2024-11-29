News & Insights

Volt Lithium Completes Private Placement for Growth

November 29, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.

Volt Lithium Corp. has completed its non-brokered private placement, raising approximately $483,000 to advance its direct lithium extraction technology and operations in Texas. The funds aim to boost operational efficiency and support the company’s strategy of producing lithium from oilfield brine, aligning with clean energy goals.

For further insights into TSE:VLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

