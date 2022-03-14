Markets

Volt Information Sciences To Be Acquired For $6.00/shr - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) and Vega Consulting, Inc. announced that Volt and Vega have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Vega will commence a tender offer no later than March 25, 2022 to acquire all outstanding shares of Volt for $6.00 per share in cash. The merger agreement provides for a go-shop period, which will extend for 30 calendar days until April 11, 2022. The deal is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2022.

Also, certain of Volt's stockholders, directors and executive officers holding approximately 26% in the aggregate of the company's outstanding shares entered into agreements in which they agreed to tender all of their shares in the tender offer.

