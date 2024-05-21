News & Insights

Volpara Health’s Robust FY24 Financial Growth

May 21, 2024

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (AU:VHT) has released an update.

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. reported a noteworthy performance in FY24, with a 22% increase in revenue to NZ$42.7M, exceeding their initial forecasts. The company also celebrated a significant improvement in non-GAAP EBITDA, achieving their first positive half-year and closing the year with just a -NZ$0.5M deficit, a 91% improvement from the previous year. Additionally, Volpara marked a milestone with both operating and net free cash flow turning positive, far surpassing expectations.

