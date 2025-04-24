Volkswagen To Deploy ID. Buzz AD On Uber Platform In US Markets

Markets
(RTTNews) - Volkswagen ADMT, LLC, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Thursday announced a strategic partnership to deploy a fleet of thousands of all-electric, fully autonomous ID. Buzz AD minivan, the reimagined version of the iconic Microbus in all-electric form, within multiple U.S. markets. The deployment will start from Los Angeles and will extend over the next decade.

Volkswagen ADMT is an autonomous mobility subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America Inc.

During the initial testing and launch phases, ID. Buzz AD vehicles will have human operators onboard to help refine the technology and ensure safety. The testing is expected in late 2025, and the first commercial launch in 2026.

MOIA, a Volkswagen AG autonomous mobility brand, will provide its integrated solution for autonomous driving.

Volkswagen said the partnership with Uber is the next step to realize the vision of transformation of mobility and unleash the potential of autonomous mobility.

