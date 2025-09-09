Markets
VNRX

Volition Signs APS Research And Licensing Agreement With Werfen

September 09, 2025 — 06:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - VolitionRx Limited (VNRX), a multinational epigenetics company, has signed a Research License and Exclusive Commercial Option Rights Agreement with Werfen's Immunoassay Technology Center to advance diagnostics for Antiphospholipid Syndrome - APS.

Terms of the deal remain confidential. Volition stated that the collaboration aligns with its strategy to out-license its proprietary Nu.Q NETs test to global leaders in diagnostics. Under the agreement, Werfen gains access to the Nu.Q H3.1 NETs assay to explore its clinical utility for APS management and may later negotiate commercial rights under an exclusive license.

Werfen confirmed it has successfully transferred the Nu.Q NETs assay to its ACL AcuStar platform, noting early results in APS patients were encouraging. The company plans to validate the test further and conduct a clinical utility study to assess its role in identifying thrombosis risk in APS patients, potentially expanding its portfolio in APS testing.

Volition emphasized the significance of this milestone, highlighting APS as a complex autoimmune disorder affecting about four million people worldwide. The company noted the potential of the Nu.Q® NETs test as the first CE-IVD biomarker being investigated in APS, offering improved diagnostics, personalized care, and cost-effective lifetime monitoring for patients.

VNRX currently trades at $0.6407 or 4.86% higher on the NYSE American.

