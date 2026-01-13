Volex (VLXGF) Price Target Increased by 15.05% to 6.23

The average one-year price target for Volex (OTCPK:VLXGF) has been revised to $6.23 / share. This is an increase of 15.05% from the prior estimate of $5.42 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.98 to a high of $6.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.29% from the latest reported closing price of $4.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volex. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLXGF is 0.03%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,802K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 35.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 796K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 37.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 729K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 43.49% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 408K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 33.94% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 306K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLXGF by 36.22% over the last quarter.

