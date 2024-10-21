Volcon Updates UTV Roadmap and Discontinues Stag Line

Volcon ( (VLCN) ) has provided an announcement.

Volcon, Inc. has announced a roadmap update for its UTV products, alongside the decision to discontinue its Stag vehicle line. As the first all-electric power sports company, Volcon continues to innovate with products like the Grunt EVO and the Brat eBike, aiming to enhance outdoor experiences with quieter, environmentally friendly vehicles. This move marks Volcon’s commitment to leading the electric off-roading market, with new models like the MN1 and HF1 set to redefine exploration.

