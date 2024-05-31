Volcano Spring Announces Board Reshuffle

Miji International Holdings Limited (HK:1715) has released an update.

Volcano Spring International Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Hooi Hing Lee and Mr. Yan Chi Ming from their positions as independent non-executive directors due to other business commitments, effective 31 May 2024. In their stead, Mr. Shen Shujing and Mr. Lin Dongming have been appointed to the Board, bringing with them extensive experience in finance and corporate management. The company expressed gratitude to the outgoing directors for their service and confirmed there are no unresolved issues related to their departure.

