Volatus Aerospace Completes Solar Farm Drone Inspection

October 28, 2024 — 03:51 am EDT

Drone Delivery Canada (TSE:FLT) has released an update.

Volatus Aerospace has successfully completed a large-scale drone inspection of a solar farm covering 2,250 acres, underscoring its capability in providing advanced aerial solutions for critical infrastructure. By using AI-powered analysis, Volatus efficiently identified potential issues, facilitating better operational decisions and reducing maintenance costs for its clients.

