Volatility As an Opportunity: How Direct Indexing the Nasdaq-100® Unlocks Tax Savings

For decades, the broad U.S. stock market has rewarded many investors with steady long-term growth—and concentrated exposure to some of the most innovative, growth-oriented companies has historically led to even higher returns. Investing in the Nasdaq-100 Index® is one way to get that exposure.

In the last 10 years, the Nasdaq-100® (represented by the QQQ® ETF) has delivered an annualized return of 19.43% net of fees, handily outperforming the broad U.S. stock market (represented by VTI) which saw annualized returns of 13.93% net of fees over this period through August of 2025.

Meanwhile, the biggest peak-to-trough loss for QQQ® was 32.55%, while VTI’s comparable decline was 24.81%. The lesson: Exposure to growth-oriented companies provides an opportunity to realize higher returns—but it also means riding out bigger swings along the way.

Direct Indexing Can Make Volatility Work for You

The relative volatility of the Nasdaq-100® is good news if you use a direct indexing strategy. Direct indexing involves owning the individual stocks that make up an index and allows you to harvest losses from individual stocks—even when the index as a whole is up.

With tax-loss harvesting, capital losses are strategically recognized with the goal of lowering your tax bill. That means when an individual stock in the Nasdaq-100® declines below its purchase price, an investor can sell it, "harvest" a loss, and replace it with a similar stock to maintain the overall risk and return profile of the portfolio. These losses can then be applied against realized capital gains to lower your tax bill. Leftover losses can be applied against up to $3,000 of ordinary income, and any remaining losses carry forward to future years. Unlike ETFs, direct indexing gives you index exposure while turning day-to-day market moves into potential tax savings.

Wealthfront pioneered automated direct indexing for retail investors, and now they’ve brought that expertise to growth-oriented equities. Wealthfront’s Nasdaq-100 Direct is the first-ever product that lets retail investors access the Nasdaq-100 Index® through a direct indexing strategy, and it’s designed to give investors exposure to innovative companies and lower their tax bills at the same time. As Alex Michalka, Ph.D. and VP of Investment Research for Wealthfront explains:

"It’s very difficult to beat the market on a pre-tax basis, but investors can improve their after-tax returns with strategies like tax-loss harvesting. When you use a direct indexing strategy, volatility in the underlying stocks can work to your advantage and potentially generate significant tax savings. At the same time, you get similar performance to the index as a whole, much like an ETF. That’s why direct indexing is so compelling as a strategy—you get both.”



The Advantage

Market volatility is inevitable—but with direct indexing, it can also work in your favor. And with a 0.12% annual advisory fee, Wealthfront’s new Nasdaq-100 Direct portfolio offers exposure to the index for less than the expense ratio of any Nasdaq-100® ETF currently on the market, including QQQ® and QQQM.

To learn more, click here .



