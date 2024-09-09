Volatility Alert: 10 Stocks Showing High IV Percentile

One of the most common metrics used when trading options is the Implied Volatility Percentile.

IV Percentile is a measure of implied volatility where current implied volatility is compared to the past implied volatility range.

This comparison is made on the same stock.

For example, Apple’s IV percentile takes the current implied volatility and compares it to the past implied volatilities Apple has had.

This is then made into a percentage ranging from 0-100%.

A zero percentage would depict a stock currently at the lowest level of implied volatility during the lookback period.

In contrast, an IV percentile of 100% illustrates that the stock is trading at its highest level of implied volatility.

An upcoming earnings announcement can mean a stock has an elevated level of implied volatility. To get an accurate picture of stocks with a high implied volatility percentile, we can use the Stock Screener.

Using The Stock Screener To Find High Volatility Stocks

With volatility spiking dramatically, we have a lot of stocks showing a high IV percentile.

We can set the following filters using the Stock Screener to find stocks with a high implied volatility percentile.

Total Call Volume 5,000

Market Cap greater than 40 billion

IV Percentile greater than 80%

This screener gives us the following stocks ranked from highest IV Percentile to lowest:

Fedex (FDX)

Nike (NKE)

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Asml Holdings (ASML)

Boeing Company (BA)

Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Micron Technology (MU)

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Here is the full list of stocks showing IV Percentile and earnings dates. In total there are 94 stocks that meet this scan criteria!

How To Use IV Percentile

Generally, when implied volatility percentile is high, focusing on short volatility trades such as iron condors, short straddles, and strangles is better.

It’s also a good idea to watch the upcoming earnings dates as stock can make big moves following earnings announcements.

Iron Condor Screener

Let’s run an iron condor screener for the above stocks and analyze the results.

Let’s look at the first line item on Micron Technology.

Using the October 18 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $70 put and buying the $65 put. Then on the calls, selling the $95 call and buying the $100 call.

The price for the condor is $1.78 which means the trader would receive $178 into their account. The maximum risk is $322 for a total profit potential of 55.3% with a breakeven probability of 58.7%.

The profit zone ranges between $68.22 and $96.78. This can be calculated by taking the short strikes and adding or subtracting the premium received.

That’s quite a wide profit range.

Good luck out there traders in this very volatile market.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

