VLRS

Volaris Successfully Completes EASA-Directed Inspections Without Service Disruptions

November 29, 2025 — 10:24 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), operating under the brand name Volaris, announced the successful completion of all inspections and repairs mandated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The directive, issued last Friday following Airbus' Alert Operators Transmission (AOT), applied to roughly 6,000 A320-family aircraft worldwide. It addressed a flight-control software issue that could be affected by solar flares, and in certain cases required additional hardware checks.

Volaris confirmed that the entire scope of work across its fleet has been finalized. Impressively, the airline managed to complete the updates and verifications without cancelling a single flight. Passengers experienced only minimal delays as aircraft were progressively returned to service, ensuring travel plans remained largely uninterrupted.

The company emphasized that all necessary software updates and hardware inspections have been carried out. With zero cancellations and only minor schedule adjustments, Volaris expects no material financial impact from the process. This swift and efficient response highlights the airline's operational resilience and commitment to passenger confidence.

