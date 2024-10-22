News & Insights

Volaris Strengthens Risk Management with Hedging Strategy

October 22, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) has released an update.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, operating as Volaris, has implemented a comprehensive risk management strategy to mitigate financial risks such as fuel price fluctuations, foreign currency exposure, and interest rate variations through derivative instruments. These instruments, used strictly for hedging rather than speculation, are part of a broader hedging policy approved by the company’s corporate governance structures. By distributing its financial derivative contracts among various counterparties, Volaris effectively minimizes potential risks and enhances its financial stability.

