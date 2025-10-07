Volaris Sept. RPMs Increase 1%

(RTTNews) - Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), commonly known as Volaris, reported traffic results for September 2025, with ASM capacity up 2.9%.

In September, Volaris' available seat miles (ASM) capacity increased 2.9%, while Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM) for the month rose 1.0%.

Mexican domestic RPMs increased 2.2%, while international RPMs declined 0.9%. Consolidated load factor decreased by 1.6 percentage points year-over-year to 83.4%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "In September, Volaris maintained a steady and well-balanced network, proactively managing the delayed delivery of two A321neo aircraft and continuing close coordination on engine availability. Domestic demand remained stable in a balanced supply environment, while international traffic showed resilience, with forward bookings indicating encouraging signs of VFR recovery in the cross-border market. Overall, quarterly traffic performance aligned with our plans, and we remain cautiously optimistic that market conditions will continue to improve toward year-end."

