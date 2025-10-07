Markets
VLRS

Volaris Sept. RPMs Increase 1%

October 07, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), commonly known as Volaris, reported traffic results for September 2025, with ASM capacity up 2.9%.

In September, Volaris' available seat miles (ASM) capacity increased 2.9%, while Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM) for the month rose 1.0%.

Mexican domestic RPMs increased 2.2%, while international RPMs declined 0.9%. Consolidated load factor decreased by 1.6 percentage points year-over-year to 83.4%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.4 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "In September, Volaris maintained a steady and well-balanced network, proactively managing the delayed delivery of two A321neo aircraft and continuing close coordination on engine availability. Domestic demand remained stable in a balanced supply environment, while international traffic showed resilience, with forward bookings indicating encouraging signs of VFR recovery in the cross-border market. Overall, quarterly traffic performance aligned with our plans, and we remain cautiously optimistic that market conditions will continue to improve toward year-end."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VLRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.