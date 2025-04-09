Volaris Reports Decrease in Load Factor for the Month of March

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS or Volaris recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for the month of March.

Volaris reported a 10.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 2.4 percentage points to 84.4% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (7.8%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During the month, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers, up 12.3% year over year.

On the domestic front, RPMs (Revenue Per Mile) and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased 9.9% and 13.3%, respectively, from March 2024 levels. The domestic load factor in March was 89.4%, a decrease of 2.8 percentage points from year-ago levels. In international markets, RPM increased 4.6% year over year, while ASM rose 7.6% year over year.

Apart from VLRS, other airline companies like Ryanair Holdings RYAAY have also reported March traffic numbers recently.

At Ryanair, the number of passengers transported by its flights was 15 million in March 2025, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase. Its traffic in March was higher than the February reading of 12.6 million. The March load factor of 93% remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025.

VLRS’ Zacks Rank

VLRS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stock to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Air Transport Services Group ATSG.

Air Transport Services Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ATSG has an expected earnings growth rate of 31% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 6.1%.

