Volaris Reports Decrease in Load Factor for the Month of February

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS or Volaris reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for the month of February.

Volaris reported a 3.4% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 0.7 percentage points to 85.2% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (2.5%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During the month, Volaris transported 2.2 million passengers, an increase of 4.9% year over year.

On the domestic front, RPMs and ASMs increased 3.6% and 5.3%, respectively, from February 2024 levels. The domestic load factor in February was 89.2%, a decrease of 1.4 percentage points from year ago levels. In international markets, both RPM and ASM increased 0.7% year over year.

Apart from VLRS, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers recently are Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT.

At Ryanair, the number of passengers transported by its flights was 12.6 million in February 2025, reflecting a 14% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in February was higher than the January reading of 12.4 million. The February load factor of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 91% reported in January 2025.

At Allegiant, scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) in January 2025 rose 7.4% from the year-ago levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service jumped 9.9% year over year.

Despite this traffic growth, capacity expanded even more significantly by 9.9%, which led to a slight decline in the load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) to 78.8%, down from 80.7% the previous year.









