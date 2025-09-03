Volaris Reports Decrease in Consolidated Load Factor for August

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion VLRS, also known as Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), a measure of air traffic, for August.

VLRS reported a 4.7% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles).Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-miles (RPM), grew 1.9% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor decreased 2.3 percentage points year over year to 84.7%.

On the domestic front, RPMs decreased 0.9% and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) decreased 1.4%, from the August 2024 levels. The domestic load factor in August was 90.3%, an improvement of 0.4 percentage points from the year-ago levels.

Internationally, RPM increased 6.6% year over year, while ASM rose 14.1% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the international load factor decreased 5.4 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 77.3%.

During August, VLRS transported 2.71 million passengers, representing a 4% year-over-year increase.

Currently, VLRS carries aZacks Rank #3 (Hold).

August 2025 Traffic of Another Airline Company

Apart from Volaris, another airline company that has reported traffic numbers for August 2025 is Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for August 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 21 million in August 2025, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase.

Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s August traffic also reflects a straight eight-month improvement at a stretch from the beginning of 2025. RYAAY’s August traffic was higher than the July reading of 20.7 million, the June reading of 19.9 million, the May reading of 19.6 million, the April reading of 18.3 million, the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The August load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 96% remained flat on a year-over-year basis and sequential basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The August load factor of 96% was higher than the load factor of 95% reported in June and May, the load factor of 93% reported in April and March, the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

In August 2025, RYAAY operated more than 114,000 flights. This marks an improvement from 113,000 flights operated in July 2025, 109,000 flights operated in June 2025, 108,000 flights operated in May 2025, 103,000 flights in April 2025, 84,000 flights in March 2025, and 71,360 flights in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

