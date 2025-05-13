Volaris Reports Decrease in Consolidated Load Factor for April

Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS, or Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for April.

Volaris reported a 16.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 3.1 percentage points to 81.6% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (12.7%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During the month, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers, up 14.8% year over year.

On the domestic front, RPMs (Revenue Passenger Mile) and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased 12.9% and 17.1%, respectively, from the April 2024 levels. The domestic load factor in April was 86.9%, a decrease of 3.2 percentage points from the year-ago levels. In international markets, RPM increased 12.2% year over year, while ASM rose 16.7% year over year.

Apart from VLRS, other airline companies like Ryanair Holdings RYAAY have also recently reported April traffic numbers.

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for April 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 18.3 million in April 2025, reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase. The April load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% was higher than the year-ago reading of 92%, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may consider Copa Holdings CPA.

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.4% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 12.8% year to date.

