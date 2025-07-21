Stocks
Volaris Reports $63 Million Net Loss for Q2 2025 Amid Operating Revenue Decline

July 21, 2025

Volaris reported a Q2 2025 net loss of $63 million, amid declining revenues and operational challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris) reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a net loss of $63 million, with a 5% decrease in total operating revenues amounting to $693 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company experienced a 12% drop in total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) amid a 9% increase in capacity, resulting in 8.9 billion available seat miles. Operating expenses rose to $715 million, contributing to an EBITDAR of $194 million, representing a 26% decline year-on-year. Despite external challenges, CEO Enrique Beltranena indicated confidence in the company's recovery and planned to uphold its full-year EBITDAR margin guidance of 32% to 33%. Volaris' passenger numbers increased to 7.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a 6.3% rise, with ancillary revenues playing a significant role in overall revenue. The company aims to maintain a flexible approach to capacity growth while prioritizing profitability.

Potential Positives

  • Despite a reported net loss, the company's EBITDAR margin guidance for the full year 2025 is reinstated at a range of 32% to 33%, indicating confidence in achieving profitability in future quarters.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $788 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue, which reflects solid liquidity.
  • The company experienced a 6.3% increase in booked passengers, highlighting a growing demand for its services and potential for future revenue growth.
  • The average economic fuel cost decreased by 14% to $2.46 per gallon, providing a significant cost reduction that could improve operational efficiency going forward.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss of $63 million in the second quarter, compared to a net income of $10 million in the same period last year, indicating significant financial deterioration.
  • Total operating revenues decreased by 4.5% to $693 million, reflecting a concerning trend in revenue generation.
  • EBITDAR margin dropped from 35.9% to 27.9%, a decline of 8.0 percentage points, signaling reduced operational efficiency amid rising costs.

FAQ

What were Volaris' net loss figures for Q2 2025?

Volaris reported a net loss of $63 million, with a loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $55 cents.

How did operating revenues change in Q2 2025?

Total operating revenues decreased by 4.5% to $693 million compared to Q2 2024.

What was the EBITDAR margin for Volaris in Q2 2025?

The EBITDAR margin for Q2 2025 was 27.9%, a decrease of 8.0 percentage points from the previous year.

How did capacity (ASMs) perform in Q2 2025?

Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 8.7% to 8.9 billion in Q2 2025.

What is the updated EBITDAR margin guidance for 2025?

Volaris expects the EBITDAR margin for 2025 to be in the range of 32% to 33%.

Full Release



MEXICO CITY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2025

1

.




Second Quarter 2025 Highlights



(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)





  • Net loss

    of $63 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $55 cents.



  • Total operating revenues

    of $693 million, a 5% decrease.



  • Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)

    decreased 12% to $7.80 cents.



  • Available seat miles (ASMs)

    increased by 9% to 8.9 billion.



  • Total operating expenses

    of $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.



  • Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM)

    remained essentially flat at $8.05 cents.



  • Average economic fuel cost

    decreased 14% to $2.46 per gallon.



  • CASM ex fuel

    increased 7% to $5.69 cents.



  • EBITDAR

    of $194 million, a 26% decrease.



  • EBITDAR margin

    was 27.9%, a decrease of 8.0 percentage points.



  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

    totaled $788 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.



  • Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR



    2


    ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter.







_____________________



1

The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).



2

Includes short-term investments.




Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said:

“With improved visibility into second-half demand drivers and ongoing capacity discipline, we are reinstating our full-year guidance for EBITDAR margin, which we now expect in the range of 32% to 33%. Despite external geopolitical headwinds, our flexible business model and resilient cost structure enable us to moderate growth, remaining prudent and aligned with market trends. Going forward, our capacity decisions will remain anchored in two guiding priorities – customer demand and sustained profitability, and we continue to see meaningful opportunities in our business model and our markets to generate long-term value.”














































































































































































































Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights



(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)





Second Quarter


Consolidated Financial Highlights

2025



2024


Var.


Total operating revenues (millions)

693



726



(4.5

%)

TRASM (cents)
7.80


8.89


(12.2
%)

ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)
8,885


8,173


8.7
%

Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
82.4
%

85.5
%
(3.1 pp)

Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter)
7,531


7,087


6.3
%

Fleet (at the end of the period)
149


136


13


Total operating expenses (millions)

715



660



8.3

%

CASM (cents)
8.05


8.08


(0.3
%)

CASM ex fuel (cents)
5.69


5.33


6.7
%

Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)

3
5.11


4.86


5.2
%


Operating (loss) income (EBIT) (millions)

(22

)


66


N/A


% EBIT Margin
(3.2
%)

9.1
%
(12.3 pp)


Net (loss) income (millions)

(63

)


10


N/A


% Net (loss) income Margin
(9.1
%)

1.4
%
(10.6 pp)


EBITDAR (millions)

194



261



(25.7

%)


% EBITDAR Margin
27.9
%

35.9
%
(8.0 pp)


Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR



4

2.9x

2.9x


-






































































































Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:





Second Quarter


Reconciliation of CASM

2025



2024



Var.


CASM (cents)

8.05



8.08


(0.3
%)

Fuel expense
(2.36
)

(2.75
)

(14.4
%)


CASM ex fuel

5.69



5.33



6.7

%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses

5
(0.63
)

(0.56
)

13.4
%

Sale and lease back gains
0.05


0.09


(40.9
%)


Adjusted CASM ex fuel

5.11



4.86



5.2

%













Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.



3

Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.



4

Includes short-term investments.



5

Aircraft redeliveries.




Second Quarter 2025



(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)




Total operating revenues

for the quarter amounted to $693 million, a 4.5% decrease, driven by lower unit revenues.



Total capacity, in terms of

available seat miles (ASMs

), was 8.9 billion, representing an 8.7% increase.



Booked

passengers

totaled 7.5 million, a 6.3% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 6.6%, while international booked passengers increased 5.2%.




TRASM

declined 12.2% to $7.80 cents, mainly driven by the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. Total operating revenue per passenger stood at $92, decreasing 10.2%.



The average base fare per passenger stood at $38, a 23.2% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $54, reflecting a 1.9% increase. Ancillary revenues accounted for 58.9% of total operating revenues.



The

load factor

for the quarter reached 82.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease.




Total operating expenses

were $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.




CASM

totaled $8.05 cents, a slight decline of 0.3%.



The

average economic fuel cost

decreased by 14.0% to $2.46 per gallon.




CASM ex fuel

increased 6.7% to $5.69 cents, reflecting strong cost control despite flying fewer ASMs than planned during the quarter, as well as higher maintenance events and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses related to redelivery accruals for scheduled aircraft returns.




Comprehensive financing result

represented an expense of $65 million, compared with a $52 million expense in the same period of 2024.




Income tax benefit

was $24 million, compared with a $4 million expense registered in the second quarter of 2024.




Net loss

in the quarter was $63 million, with a loss per ADS of $55 cents.




EBITDAR

for the quarter was $194 million, a 25.7% decline.

EBITDAR margin

stood at 27.9%, down by 8.0 percentage points.




Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation



As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $788 million, representing 26.1% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $136 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $16 million and $197 million, respectively.



The financial debt amounted to $742 million, reflecting an 8.4% decrease compared to the end of 2024, while total lease liabilities remained essentially flat at $3,057 million.




Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR



6


ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter and 2.6x at the end of 2024.



The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.19.54 per U.S. dollar, reflecting a depreciation of 13.6% of the Mexican peso. The end-of-period exchange rate stood at Ps.18.89 per U.S. dollar, compared with Ps. 20.32 per U.S. dollar at the end of the first quarter of 2025.



____________________



6

Includes short-term investments.




2025 Updated Guidance



For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

Updated Guidance

Prior Guidance


Full Year 2025 Guidance




ASM growth (YoY)
~7%
8% to 9%

EBITDAR margin
32% to 33%
-

CAPEX

(


1


)
~$250 million
~$250 million

Average USD/MXN rate
~Ps. 19.65
-

Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price
~$2.10
-

(1) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.



For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

3Q’25

3Q’24



(




2




)


3Q’25 Guidance




ASM growth (YoY)
~6%
-14.4%

TRASM
~$8.6 cents
$9.38 cents

CASM ex fuel
~$5.5 cents
$5.39 cents

EBITDAR margin
32% to 33%
38.7%

Average USD/MXN rate
~Ps. 19.00
Ps. 18.92

Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price
~$2.20
$2.24

(2) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 3Q'24 are included.



The full year and third quarter 2025 outlooks presented above include the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.



The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.




Fleet



During the second quarter, Volaris retired one A319ceo aircraft and added four A320neo’s, and one A321neo to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 149. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.5 years and an average seating capacity of 198 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 63% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.

Second Quarter

First Quarter


Total Fleet

2025


2024


Var.


2025

Var.


CEO









A319
1

3

(2)

2

(1)

A320
44

42

2

44

-

A321
10

10

-

10

-


NEO









A320
59

51

8

55

4

A321
35

30

5

34

1


Total aircraft at the end of the period

149


136


13


145


4













Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.




Investor Relations Contact



Ricardo Martínez /

ir@volaris.com




Media Contact



Israel Álvarez /

ialvarez@gcya.net
































Conference Call Details




Date:

Tuesday, July 22, 2025


Time:

9:00 a.m. Mexico City / 11:00 a.m. New York (USA) (ET)


Webcast link:


Volaris Webcast


(View the live webcast)


Dial-in & Live Q&A link:


Volaris Dial-in and Live Q&A






  1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.


  2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call, as well as an email confirmation with the details.


  3. Select a method for joining the call:




  4. Dial-In: A dial-in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.


  5. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.





About Volaris



*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 221 and its fleet from 4 to 151 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit

ir.volaris.com

. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.




Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs, or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," “intends,” "estimates," “predicts,” "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," “potential,” "outlook," "may," “continue,” "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements describing the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's outlook, the expectation of receiving certain compensation in connection with the GTF engine removals, and the anticipated execution of its business plan and focus on its 2025 priorities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry, the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs, the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenue; and government regulation. The Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings contain additional information concerning these and other factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.




Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures



We evaluate our financial performance by using various financial measures that are not performance measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures include CASM, CASM ex fuel, Adjusted CASM ex fuel, EBITDAR, Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR, Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. We define CASM as total operating expenses by available seat mile. We define CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense. We define Adjusted CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease back gains. We define EBITDAR as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, depreciation of right of use assets and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses. We define Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR as Net debt divided by LTM EBITDAR. We define Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.



These non-IFRS measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this release that is calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) because we believe that they, in conjunction with the IFRS financial information, provide useful information to management’s, analysts and investors overall understanding of our operating performance.



Because non-IFRS measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related IFRS measures presented in this release and may not be the same as or comparable to


similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and the items being adjusted.



We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety for additional information regarding the Company and not to rely on any single financial measure.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Financial and Operating Indicators







Unaudited




(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)


Three months ended June 30, 2025

Three months ended June 30, 2024

Variance

Total operating revenues (millions)

693


726


(4.5
%)

Total operating expenses (millions)

715


660


8.3
%

EBIT (millions)

(22
)

66

N/A

EBIT margin

(3.2
%)

9.1
%
(12.3 pp)

Depreciation and amortization (millions)

160


150


6.7
%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)

56


45


24.4
%

Net (loss) income (millions)

(63
)

10

N/A

Net (loss) income margin

(9.1
%)

1.4
%
(10.6 pp)


(Loss) earnings per share



(1)



:




Basic

(0.06
)

0.01

N/A

Diluted

(0.05
)

0.01

N/A


(Loss) earnings per ADS*:




Basic

(0.55
)

0.09

N/A

Diluted

(0.54
)

0.09

N/A


Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

1,149,340,345


1,150,766,440


(0.1
%)

Diluted

1,162,826,854


1,165,976,677


(0.3
%)


Financial Indicators










Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)

(2)

7.80


8.89


(12.2
%)

Average base fare per passenger

38


49


(23.2
%)

Total ancillary revenue per passenger

(3)

54


53


1.9
%

Total operating revenue per passenger

92


102


(10.2
%)

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents)

(2)

8.05


8.08


(0.3
%)

CASM ex fuel (cents)

(2)

5.69


5.33


6.7
%

Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)

(2) (4)

5.11


4.86


5.2
%


Operating Indicators










Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)

(2)

8,885


8,173


8.7
%

Domestic

5,286


4,868


8.6
%

International

3,599


3,305


8.9
%

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions)

(2)

7,322


6,988


4.8
%

Domestic

4,625


4,388


5.4
%

International

2,696


2,600


3.7
%

Load factor

(5)

82.4
%

85.5
%
(3.1 pp)

Domestic

87.5
%

90.1
%
(2.6 pp)

International

74.9
%

78.7
%
(3.8 pp)

Booked passengers (thousands)

(2)

7,531


7,087


6.3
%

Domestic

5,675


5,324


6.6
%

International

1,856


1,763


5.2
%

Departures

(2)

46,775


42,495


10.1
%

Block hours

(2)

118,450


109,638


8.0
%

Aircraft at end of period

149


136


13

Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)

13.24


13.05


1.4
%

Fuel gallons accrued (millions)

84.90


77.93


9.0
%

Average economic fuel cost per gallon

(6)

2.46


2.86


(14.0
%)

Average exchange rate

19.54


17.21


13.6
%

Exchange rate at the end of the period

18.89


18.38


2.8
%

*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share

(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.
(2) Includes scheduled and charter.


(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.


(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale


and lease-back gains.


(5) Includes scheduled.


(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Financial and Operating Indicators







Unaudited




(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)


Six months ended June 30, 2025

Six months ended June 30, 2024

Variance

Total operating revenues (millions)

1,371


1,494


(8.2
%)

Total operating expenses (millions)

1,403


1,324


6.0
%

EBIT (millions)

(32
)

170

N/A

EBIT margin

(2.4
%)

11.4
%
(13.7 pp)

Depreciation and amortization (millions)

319


283


12.7
%

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)

110


42

>100.0%

Net (loss) income (millions)

(114
)

44

N/A

Net (loss) income margin

(8.3
%)

2.9
%
(11.3 pp)


(Loss) earnings per share



(1)



:




Basic

(0.10
)

0.04

N/A

Diluted

(0.10
)

0.04

N/A


(Loss) earnings per ADS*:




Basic

(1.00
)

0.38

N/A

Diluted

(0.98
)

0.37

N/A


Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

1,149,570,080


1,151,108,712


(0.1
%)

Diluted

1,163,700,155


1,165,976,677


(0.2
%)


Financial Indicators










Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)

(2)

7.78


9.12


(14.6
%)

Average base fare per passenger

38


52


(26.1
%)

Total ancillary revenue per passenger

(3)

54


55


(2.6
%)

Total operating revenue per passenger

92


107


(14.0
%)

Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents)

(2)

7.97


8.08


(1.4
%)

CASM ex fuel (cents)

(2)

5.54


5.25


5.6
%

Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)

(2) (4)

4.99


5.09


(2.0
%)


Operating Indicators










Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)

(2)

17,622


16,390


7.5
%

Domestic

10,394


9,636


7.9
%

International

7,228


6,754


7.0
%

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions)

(2)

14,784


14,134


4.6
%

Domestic

9,161


8,717


5.1
%

International

5,623


5,417


3.8
%

Load factor

(5)

83.9
%

86.2
%
(2.3 pp)

Domestic

88.1
%

90.5
%
(2.3 pp)

International

77.8
%

80.2
%
(2.4 pp)

Booked passengers (thousands)

(2)

14,949


14,010


6.7
%

Domestic

11,083


10,309


7.5
%

International

3,865


3,702


4.4
%

Departures

(2)

91,352


82,923


10.2
%

Block hours

(2)

234,584


219,001


7.1
%

Aircraft at end of period

149


136


13

Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)

13.12


12.89


1.8
%

Fuel gallons accrued (millions)

166.46


157.15


5.9
%

Average economic fuel cost per gallon

(6)

2.54


2.93


(13.3
%)

Average exchange rate

19.98


17.10


16.8
%

Exchange rate at the end of the period

18.89


18.38


2.8
%

*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share

(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.
(2) Includes scheduled and charter.


(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.


(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale


and lease-back gains.


(5) Includes scheduled.


(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.



































































































































































































































































































































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statement of Operations






Unaudited




(In millions of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30, 2025

Three months ended June 30, 2024

Variance


Operating revenues:






Passenger revenues

655



693



(5.5

%)

Fare revenues
285


349


(18.3
%)

Other passenger revenues
370


344


7.6
%








Non-passenger revenues

38



33



15.2

%

Cargo
5


5


0.0
%

Other non-passenger revenues
33


28


17.9
%






Total operating revenues

693



726



(4.5

%)





Other operating income
(52
)

(48
)

8.3
%

Fuel expense
210


224


(6.3
%)

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
56


45


24.4
%

Salaries and benefits
109


99


10.1
%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
133


117


13.7
%

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
37


32


15.6
%

Maintenance expenses
33


11

>100.0%

Depreciation and amortization
51


50


2.0
%

Depreciation of right of use assets
109


100


9.0
%

Other operating expenses
29


30


(3.3
%)


Total operating expenses

715



660



8.3

%






Operating (loss) income

(22

)


66


N/A





Finance income
12


12


0.0
%

Finance cost
(77
)

(72
)

6.9
%

Exchange gain, net
-


8


(100.0
%)


Comprehensive financing result

(65

)


(52

)


25.0

%










(Loss) income before income tax

(87

)


14


N/A

Income tax benefit (expense)
24


(4
)
N/A


Net (loss) income

(63

)


10


N/A









































































































































































































































































































































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statement of Operations






Unaudited




(In millions of U.S. dollars)

Six months ended June 30, 2025

Six months ended June 30, 2024

Variance


Operating revenues:






Passenger revenues

1,300



1,425



(8.8

%)

Fare revenues
571


724


(21.1
%)

Other passenger revenues
729


701


4.0
%








Non-passenger revenues

71



69



2.9

%

Cargo
10


11


(9.1
%)

Other non-passenger revenues
61


58


5.2
%






Total operating revenues

1,371



1,494



(8.2

%)





Other operating income
(103
)

(93
)

10.8
%

Fuel expense
427


464


(8.0
%)

Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
110


42

>100.0%

Salaries and benefits
213


201


6.0
%

Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
255


244


4.5
%

Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
71


78


(9.0
%)

Maintenance expenses
61


48


27.1
%

Depreciation and amortization
103


85


21.2
%

Depreciation of right of use assets
216


198


9.1
%

Other operating expenses
50


57


(12.3
%)


Total operating expenses

1,403



1,324



6.0

%






Operating (loss) income

(32

)


170


N/A





Finance income
24


24


0.0
%

Finance cost
(157
)

(134
)

17.2
%

Exchange gain, net
2


2


0.0
%


Comprehensive financing result

(131

)


(108

)


21.3

%










(Loss) income before income tax

(163

)


62


N/A

Income tax benefit (expense)
49


(18
)
N/A


Net (loss) income

(114

)


44


N/A


























































































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger






The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter:







Unaudited




(In millions of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30, 2025


Three months ended June 30, 2024

Variance














Other passenger revenues
370

344

7.6
%

Non-passenger revenues
38

33

15.2
%


Total ancillary revenues

408


377


8.2

%








Booked passengers (thousands)

(1)
7,531

7,087

6.3
%







Total ancillary revenue per passenger

54


53


1.9

%












(1) Includes scheduled and charter.



















































































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger






The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the first half of the year:







Unaudited




(In millions of U.S. dollars)

Six months ended June 30, 2025


Six months ended June 30, 2024

Variance














Other passenger revenues
729

701

4.0
%

Non-passenger revenues
71

69

2.9
%


Total ancillary revenues

800


770


3.9

%








Booked passengers (thousands)

(1)
14,949

14,010

6.7
%







Total ancillary revenue per passenger

54


55


(2.6

%)












(1) Includes scheduled and charter.











































































































































































































































































































































































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position







(In millions of U.S. dollars)

As of June 30, 2025




Unaudited

As of December 31, 2024




Audited



Assets


Cash and cash equivalents
772


908

Short-term investments
16


46


Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments



(1)

788



954

Accounts receivable, net
230


139

Inventories
16


17

Guarantee deposits
252


227

Derivative financial instruments
1


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets
49


45


Total current assets

1,336



1,382

Right of use assets
2,436


2,470

Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
1,012


1,070

Intangible assets, net
26


26

Derivatives financial instruments
-


-

Deferred income taxes
365


286

Guarantee deposits
397


426

Other long-term assets
37


43


Total non-current assets

4,273



4,321


Total assets

5,609



5,703



Liabilities and equity


Unearned transportation revenue
395


343

Accounts payable
179


164

Accrued liabilities
232


222

Other taxes and fees payable
285


274

Income taxes payable
5


29

Financial debt
302


284

Lease liabilities
419


391

Other liabilities
118


63


Total short-term liabilities

1,935



1,770

Financial debt
440


526

Accrued liabilities
8


8

Employee benefits
15


13

Deferred income taxes
15


18

Lease liabilities
2,638


2,670

Other liabilities
304


333


Total long-term liabilities

3,420



3,568


Total liabilities

5,355



5,338



Equity






Capital stock
248


248

Treasury shares
(13
)

(13
)

Contributions for future capital increases
-


-

Legal reserve
17


17

Additional paid-in capital
285


283

Accumulated deficit
(136
)

(22
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(147
)

(148
)


Total equity

254



365


Total liabilities and equity

5,609



5,703

(1) Unaudited non-GAAP measure.

























































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary





Unaudited




(In millions of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30, 2025

Three months ended June 30, 2024








Net cash flow provided by operating activities
136


304

Net cash flow used in investing activities
(16
)

(141
)

Net cash flow used in financing activities*
(197
)

(149
)


(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(77

)


14

Net foreign exchange differences
2


(8
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
847


752


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

772



758

*Includes aircraft rental payments of $148 million and $143 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.

























































































Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary





Unaudited




(In millions of U.S. dollars)

Six months ended June 30, 2025

Six months ended June 30, 2024




Net cash flow provided by operating activities
293


549

Net cash flow used in investing activities
(22
)

(238
)

Net cash flow used in financing activities*
(409
)

(320
)


Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(138

)


(9

)

Net foreign exchange differences
2


(7
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
908


774


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

772



758

*Includes aircraft rental payments of $301 million and $284 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.






