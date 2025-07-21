Volaris Reports $63 Million Net Loss for Q2 2025 Amid Operating Revenue Decline

Volaris reported a Q2 2025 net loss of $63 million, amid declining revenues and operational challenges.
Quiver AI Summary
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris) reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a net loss of $63 million, with a 5% decrease in total operating revenues amounting to $693 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company experienced a 12% drop in total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) amid a 9% increase in capacity, resulting in 8.9 billion available seat miles. Operating expenses rose to $715 million, contributing to an EBITDAR of $194 million, representing a 26% decline year-on-year. Despite external challenges, CEO Enrique Beltranena indicated confidence in the company's recovery and planned to uphold its full-year EBITDAR margin guidance of 32% to 33%. Volaris' passenger numbers increased to 7.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a 6.3% rise, with ancillary revenues playing a significant role in overall revenue. The company aims to maintain a flexible approach to capacity growth while prioritizing profitability.
Potential Positives
- Despite a reported net loss, the company's EBITDAR margin guidance for the full year 2025 is reinstated at a range of 32% to 33%, indicating confidence in achieving profitability in future quarters.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $788 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue, which reflects solid liquidity.
- The company experienced a 6.3% increase in booked passengers, highlighting a growing demand for its services and potential for future revenue growth.
- The average economic fuel cost decreased by 14% to $2.46 per gallon, providing a significant cost reduction that could improve operational efficiency going forward.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of $63 million in the second quarter, compared to a net income of $10 million in the same period last year, indicating significant financial deterioration.
- Total operating revenues decreased by 4.5% to $693 million, reflecting a concerning trend in revenue generation.
- EBITDAR margin dropped from 35.9% to 27.9%, a decline of 8.0 percentage points, signaling reduced operational efficiency amid rising costs.
FAQ
What were Volaris' net loss figures for Q2 2025?
Volaris reported a net loss of $63 million, with a loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $55 cents.
How did operating revenues change in Q2 2025?
Total operating revenues decreased by 4.5% to $693 million compared to Q2 2024.
What was the EBITDAR margin for Volaris in Q2 2025?
The EBITDAR margin for Q2 2025 was 27.9%, a decrease of 8.0 percentage points from the previous year.
How did capacity (ASMs) perform in Q2 2025?
Available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 8.7% to 8.9 billion in Q2 2025.
What is the updated EBITDAR margin guidance for 2025?
Volaris expects the EBITDAR margin for 2025 to be in the range of 32% to 33%.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $VLRS Data Alerts
Sign Up
$VLRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $VLRS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,021,733 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,553,446
- PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,261,904 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,587,138
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 977,249 shares (+322.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,101,239
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 737,118 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,847,755
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 634,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,312,434
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 611,913 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,194,185
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 599,046 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,127,020
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$VLRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLRS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VLRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VLRS forecast page.
$VLRS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLRS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VLRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bruno Amorim from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.6 on 06/10/2025
- Alberto Valerio from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/15/2025
- Fernando Abdalla from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/06/2025
- Pablo Monsivais from Barclays set a target price of $4.5 on 04/29/2025
- Stephen Trent from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 03/05/2025
Full Release
MEXICO CITY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, today reports its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2025
1
.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)
Net loss
of $63 million. Loss per American Depositary Shares (ADS) of $55 cents.
Total operating revenues
of $693 million, a 5% decrease.
Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)
decreased 12% to $7.80 cents.
Available seat miles (ASMs)
increased by 9% to 8.9 billion.
Total operating expenses
of $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.
Total operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM)
remained essentially flat at $8.05 cents.
Average economic fuel cost
decreased 14% to $2.46 per gallon.
CASM ex fuel
increased 7% to $5.69 cents.
EBITDAR
of $194 million, a 26% decrease.
EBITDAR margin
was 27.9%, a decrease of 8.0 percentage points.
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
totaled $788 million, representing 26% of the last twelve months’ total operating revenue.
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR
2
ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter.
_____________________
1
The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
2
Includes short-term investments.
Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer, said:
“With improved visibility into second-half demand drivers and ongoing capacity discipline, we are reinstating our full-year guidance for EBITDAR margin, which we now expect in the range of 32% to 33%. Despite external geopolitical headwinds, our flexible business model and resilient cost structure enable us to moderate growth, remaining prudent and aligned with market trends. Going forward, our capacity decisions will remain anchored in two guiding priorities – customer demand and sustained profitability, and we continue to see meaningful opportunities in our business model and our markets to generate long-term value.”
Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial and Operating Highlights
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)
Second Quarter
Consolidated Financial Highlights
2025
2024
Var.
Total operating revenues (millions)
693
726
(4.5
%)
TRASM (cents)
7.80
8.89
(12.2
%)
ASMs (millions, scheduled & charter)
8,885
8,173
8.7
%
Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
82.4
%
85.5
%
(3.1 pp)
Passengers (thousands, scheduled & charter)
7,531
7,087
6.3
%
Fleet (at the end of the period)
149
136
13
Total operating expenses (millions)
715
660
8.3
%
CASM (cents)
8.05
8.08
(0.3
%)
CASM ex fuel (cents)
5.69
5.33
6.7
%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)
3
5.11
4.86
5.2
%
Operating (loss) income (EBIT) (millions)
(22
)
66
N/A
% EBIT Margin
(3.2
%)
9.1
%
(12.3 pp)
Net (loss) income (millions)
(63
)
10
N/A
% Net (loss) income Margin
(9.1
%)
1.4
%
(10.6 pp)
EBITDAR (millions)
194
261
(25.7
%)
% EBITDAR Margin
27.9
%
35.9
%
(8.0 pp)
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR
4
2.9x
2.9x
-
Reconciliation of CASM to Adjusted CASM ex fuel:
Second Quarter
Reconciliation of CASM
2025
2024
Var.
CASM (cents)
8.05
8.08
(0.3
%)
Fuel expense
(2.36
)
(2.75
)
(14.4
%)
CASM ex fuel
5.69
5.33
6.7
%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
5
(0.63
)
(0.56
)
13.4
%
Sale and lease back gains
0.05
0.09
(40.9
%)
Adjusted CASM ex fuel
5.11
4.86
5.2
%
Note: Figures are rounded for convenience purposes. Further detail found in financial and operating indicators.
3
Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease-back gains.
4
Includes short-term investments.
5
Aircraft redeliveries.
Second Quarter 2025
(All figures are reported in U.S. dollars and compared to 2Q 2024 unless otherwise noted)
Total operating revenues
for the quarter amounted to $693 million, a 4.5% decrease, driven by lower unit revenues.
Total capacity, in terms of
available seat miles (ASMs
), was 8.9 billion, representing an 8.7% increase.
Booked
passengers
totaled 7.5 million, a 6.3% increase. Mexican domestic booked passengers increased 6.6%, while international booked passengers increased 5.2%.
TRASM
declined 12.2% to $7.80 cents, mainly driven by the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. Total operating revenue per passenger stood at $92, decreasing 10.2%.
The average base fare per passenger stood at $38, a 23.2% decrease. The total ancillary revenue per passenger was $54, reflecting a 1.9% increase. Ancillary revenues accounted for 58.9% of total operating revenues.
The
load factor
for the quarter reached 82.4%, representing a 3.1 percentage point decrease.
Total operating expenses
were $715 million, compared with $660 million in the previous year.
CASM
totaled $8.05 cents, a slight decline of 0.3%.
The
average economic fuel cost
decreased by 14.0% to $2.46 per gallon.
CASM ex fuel
increased 6.7% to $5.69 cents, reflecting strong cost control despite flying fewer ASMs than planned during the quarter, as well as higher maintenance events and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses related to redelivery accruals for scheduled aircraft returns.
Comprehensive financing result
represented an expense of $65 million, compared with a $52 million expense in the same period of 2024.
Income tax benefit
was $24 million, compared with a $4 million expense registered in the second quarter of 2024.
Net loss
in the quarter was $63 million, with a loss per ADS of $55 cents.
EBITDAR
for the quarter was $194 million, a 25.7% decline.
EBITDAR margin
stood at 27.9%, down by 8.0 percentage points.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation
As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $788 million, representing 26.1% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $136 million. Net cash flow used in investing and financing activities was $16 million and $197 million, respectively.
The financial debt amounted to $742 million, reflecting an 8.4% decrease compared to the end of 2024, while total lease liabilities remained essentially flat at $3,057 million.
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR
6
ratio stood at 2.9x, compared to 2.7x in the previous quarter and 2.6x at the end of 2024.
The average exchange rate for the period was Ps.19.54 per U.S. dollar, reflecting a depreciation of 13.6% of the Mexican peso. The end-of-period exchange rate stood at Ps.18.89 per U.S. dollar, compared with Ps. 20.32 per U.S. dollar at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
____________________
6
Includes short-term investments.
2025 Updated Guidance
For the full year 2025, the Company expects:
Updated Guidance
Prior Guidance
Full Year 2025 Guidance
ASM growth (YoY)
~7%
8% to 9%
EBITDAR margin
32% to 33%
-
CAPEX
(
1
)
~$250 million
~$250 million
Average USD/MXN rate
~Ps. 19.65
-
Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price
~$2.10
-
(1) CAPEX net of financed fleet predelivery payments.
For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects:
3Q’25
3Q’24
(
2
)
3Q’25 Guidance
ASM growth (YoY)
~6%
-14.4%
TRASM
~$8.6 cents
$9.38 cents
CASM ex fuel
~$5.5 cents
$5.39 cents
EBITDAR margin
32% to 33%
38.7%
Average USD/MXN rate
~Ps. 19.00
Ps. 18.92
Average U.S. Gulf Coast jet fuel price
~$2.20
$2.24
(2) For convenience purposes, actual reported figures for 3Q'24 are included.
The full year and third quarter 2025 outlooks presented above include the compensation that Volaris expects to receive for the projected grounded aircraft resulting from the GTF engine inspections, in accordance with the Company’s agreement with Pratt & Whitney.
The Company's outlook is subject to unforeseen disruptions, macroeconomic factors, or other negative impacts that may affect its business and is based on several assumptions, including the foregoing, which are subject to change and may be outside the control of the Company and its management. The Company's expectations may change if actual results vary from these assumptions. There can be no assurances that Volaris will achieve these results.
Fleet
During the second quarter, Volaris retired one A319ceo aircraft and added four A320neo’s, and one A321neo to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 149. At the end of the quarter, Volaris’ fleet had an average age of 6.5 years and an average seating capacity of 198 passengers per aircraft. Of the total fleet, 63% of the aircraft are New Engine Option (NEO) models.
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Total Fleet
2025
2024
Var.
2025
Var.
CEO
A319
1
3
(2)
2
(1)
A320
44
42
2
44
-
A321
10
10
-
10
-
NEO
A320
59
51
8
55
4
A321
35
30
5
34
1
Total aircraft at the end of the period
149
136
13
145
4
Investors are urged to carefully read the Company’s periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.
Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez /
ir@volaris.com
Media Contact
Israel Álvarez /
ialvarez@gcya.net
Conference Call Details
Date:
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Time:
9:00 a.m. Mexico City / 11:00 a.m. New York (USA) (ET)
Webcast link:
Volaris Webcast
(View the live webcast)
Dial-in & Live Q&A link:
Volaris Dial-in and Live Q&A
About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 221 and its fleet from 4 to 151 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit
ir.volaris.com
. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations, beliefs, or projections concerning future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. When used in this release, the words "expects," “intends,” "estimates," “predicts,” "plans," "anticipates," "indicates," "believes," "forecast," "guidance," “potential,” "outlook," "may," “continue,” "will," "should," "seeks," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements describing the Company's objectives, plans or goals, or actions the Company may take in the future are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's outlook, the expectation of receiving certain compensation in connection with the GTF engine removals, and the anticipated execution of its business plan and focus on its 2025 priorities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee or assurance of future performance or results. They will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to several factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including the competitive environment in the airline industry, the Company's ability to keep costs low; changes in fuel costs, the impact of worldwide economic conditions on customer travel behavior; the Company's ability to generate non-ticket revenue; and government regulation. The Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings contain additional information concerning these and other factors. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures
We evaluate our financial performance by using various financial measures that are not performance measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures include CASM, CASM ex fuel, Adjusted CASM ex fuel, EBITDAR, Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR, Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. We define CASM as total operating expenses by available seat mile. We define CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense. We define Adjusted CASM ex fuel as total operating expenses by available seat mile, excluding fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale and lease back gains. We define EBITDAR as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, depreciation of right of use assets and aircraft and engine variable lease expenses. We define Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR as Net debt divided by LTM EBITDAR. We define Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
These non-IFRS measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this release that is calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) because we believe that they, in conjunction with the IFRS financial information, provide useful information to management’s, analysts and investors overall understanding of our operating performance.
Because non-IFRS measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related IFRS measures presented in this release and may not be the same as or comparable to
similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and the items being adjusted.
We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety for additional information regarding the Company and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
Unaudited
(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)
693
726
(4.5
%)
Total operating expenses (millions)
715
660
8.3
%
EBIT (millions)
(22
)
66
N/A
EBIT margin
(3.2
%)
9.1
%
(12.3 pp)
Depreciation and amortization (millions)
160
150
6.7
%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)
56
45
24.4
%
Net (loss) income (millions)
(63
)
10
N/A
Net (loss) income margin
(9.1
%)
1.4
%
(10.6 pp)
(Loss) earnings per share
(1)
:
Basic
(0.06
)
0.01
N/A
Diluted
(0.05
)
0.01
N/A
(Loss) earnings per ADS*:
Basic
(0.55
)
0.09
N/A
Diluted
(0.54
)
0.09
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,149,340,345
1,150,766,440
(0.1
%)
Diluted
1,162,826,854
1,165,976,677
(0.3
%)
Financial Indicators
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)
(2)
7.80
8.89
(12.2
%)
Average base fare per passenger
38
49
(23.2
%)
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
(3)
54
53
1.9
%
Total operating revenue per passenger
92
102
(10.2
%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents)
(2)
8.05
8.08
(0.3
%)
CASM ex fuel (cents)
(2)
5.69
5.33
6.7
%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)
(2) (4)
5.11
4.86
5.2
%
Operating Indicators
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)
(2)
8,885
8,173
8.7
%
Domestic
5,286
4,868
8.6
%
International
3,599
3,305
8.9
%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions)
(2)
7,322
6,988
4.8
%
Domestic
4,625
4,388
5.4
%
International
2,696
2,600
3.7
%
Load factor
(5)
82.4
%
85.5
%
(3.1 pp)
Domestic
87.5
%
90.1
%
(2.6 pp)
International
74.9
%
78.7
%
(3.8 pp)
Booked passengers (thousands)
(2)
7,531
7,087
6.3
%
Domestic
5,675
5,324
6.6
%
International
1,856
1,763
5.2
%
Departures
(2)
46,775
42,495
10.1
%
Block hours
(2)
118,450
109,638
8.0
%
Aircraft at end of period
149
136
13
Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)
13.24
13.05
1.4
%
Fuel gallons accrued (millions)
84.90
77.93
9.0
%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon
(6)
2.46
2.86
(14.0
%)
Average exchange rate
19.54
17.21
13.6
%
Exchange rate at the end of the period
18.89
18.38
2.8
%
*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share
(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.
(2) Includes scheduled and charter.
(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.
(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale
and lease-back gains.
(5) Includes scheduled.
(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Financial and Operating Indicators
Unaudited
(U.S. dollars, except otherwise indicated)
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)
1,371
1,494
(8.2
%)
Total operating expenses (millions)
1,403
1,324
6.0
%
EBIT (millions)
(32
)
170
N/A
EBIT margin
(2.4
%)
11.4
%
(13.7 pp)
Depreciation and amortization (millions)
319
283
12.7
%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)
110
42
>100.0%
Net (loss) income (millions)
(114
)
44
N/A
Net (loss) income margin
(8.3
%)
2.9
%
(11.3 pp)
(Loss) earnings per share
(1)
:
Basic
(0.10
)
0.04
N/A
Diluted
(0.10
)
0.04
N/A
(Loss) earnings per ADS*:
Basic
(1.00
)
0.38
N/A
Diluted
(0.98
)
0.37
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,149,570,080
1,151,108,712
(0.1
%)
Diluted
1,163,700,155
1,165,976,677
(0.2
%)
Financial Indicators
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)
(2)
7.78
9.12
(14.6
%)
Average base fare per passenger
38
52
(26.1
%)
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
(3)
54
55
(2.6
%)
Total operating revenue per passenger
92
107
(14.0
%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents)
(2)
7.97
8.08
(1.4
%)
CASM ex fuel (cents)
(2)
5.54
5.25
5.6
%
Adjusted CASM ex fuel (cents)
(2) (4)
4.99
5.09
(2.0
%)
Operating Indicators
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions)
(2)
17,622
16,390
7.5
%
Domestic
10,394
9,636
7.9
%
International
7,228
6,754
7.0
%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions)
(2)
14,784
14,134
4.6
%
Domestic
9,161
8,717
5.1
%
International
5,623
5,417
3.8
%
Load factor
(5)
83.9
%
86.2
%
(2.3 pp)
Domestic
88.1
%
90.5
%
(2.3 pp)
International
77.8
%
80.2
%
(2.4 pp)
Booked passengers (thousands)
(2)
14,949
14,010
6.7
%
Domestic
11,083
10,309
7.5
%
International
3,865
3,702
4.4
%
Departures
(2)
91,352
82,923
10.2
%
Block hours
(2)
234,584
219,001
7.1
%
Aircraft at end of period
149
136
13
Average daily aircraft utilization (block hours)
13.12
12.89
1.8
%
Fuel gallons accrued (millions)
166.46
157.15
5.9
%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon
(6)
2.54
2.93
(13.3
%)
Average exchange rate
19.98
17.10
16.8
%
Exchange rate at the end of the period
18.89
18.38
2.8
%
*Each ADS represents ten CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share
(1) The basic and diluted loss or earnings per share are calculated in accordance with IAS 33. Basic loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares). Diluted loss or earnings per share is calculated by dividing net loss or earnings by the average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive effects.
(2) Includes scheduled and charter.
(3) Includes “Other passenger revenues” and “Non-passenger revenues”.
(4) Excludes fuel expense, aircraft and engine variable lease expenses and sale
and lease-back gains.
(5) Includes scheduled.
(6) Excludes Non-creditable VAT.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Variance
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
655
693
(5.5
%)
Fare revenues
285
349
(18.3
%)
Other passenger revenues
370
344
7.6
%
Non-passenger revenues
38
33
15.2
%
Cargo
5
5
0.0
%
Other non-passenger revenues
33
28
17.9
%
Total operating revenues
693
726
(4.5
%)
Other operating income
(52
)
(48
)
8.3
%
Fuel expense
210
224
(6.3
%)
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
56
45
24.4
%
Salaries and benefits
109
99
10.1
%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
133
117
13.7
%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
37
32
15.6
%
Maintenance expenses
33
11
>100.0%
Depreciation and amortization
51
50
2.0
%
Depreciation of right of use assets
109
100
9.0
%
Other operating expenses
29
30
(3.3
%)
Total operating expenses
715
660
8.3
%
Operating (loss) income
(22
)
66
N/A
Finance income
12
12
0.0
%
Finance cost
(77
)
(72
)
6.9
%
Exchange gain, net
-
8
(100.0
%)
Comprehensive financing result
(65
)
(52
)
25.0
%
(Loss) income before income tax
(87
)
14
N/A
Income tax benefit (expense)
24
(4
)
N/A
Net (loss) income
(63
)
10
N/A
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Variance
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
1,300
1,425
(8.8
%)
Fare revenues
571
724
(21.1
%)
Other passenger revenues
729
701
4.0
%
Non-passenger revenues
71
69
2.9
%
Cargo
10
11
(9.1
%)
Other non-passenger revenues
61
58
5.2
%
Total operating revenues
1,371
1,494
(8.2
%)
Other operating income
(103
)
(93
)
10.8
%
Fuel expense
427
464
(8.0
%)
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
110
42
>100.0%
Salaries and benefits
213
201
6.0
%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
255
244
4.5
%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
71
78
(9.0
%)
Maintenance expenses
61
48
27.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
103
85
21.2
%
Depreciation of right of use assets
216
198
9.1
%
Other operating expenses
50
57
(12.3
%)
Total operating expenses
1,403
1,324
6.0
%
Operating (loss) income
(32
)
170
N/A
Finance income
24
24
0.0
%
Finance cost
(157
)
(134
)
17.2
%
Exchange gain, net
2
2
0.0
%
Comprehensive financing result
(131
)
(108
)
21.3
%
(Loss) income before income tax
(163
)
62
N/A
Income tax benefit (expense)
49
(18
)
N/A
Net (loss) income
(114
)
44
N/A
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger
The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the quarter:
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Variance
Other passenger revenues
370
344
7.6
%
Non-passenger revenues
38
33
15.2
%
Total ancillary revenues
408
377
8.2
%
Booked passengers (thousands)
(1)
7,531
7,087
6.3
%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
54
53
1.9
%
(1) Includes scheduled and charter.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Total Ancillary Revenue per Passenger
The following table provides additional details about the components of total ancillary revenue for the first half of the year:
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Variance
Other passenger revenues
729
701
4.0
%
Non-passenger revenues
71
69
2.9
%
Total ancillary revenues
800
770
3.9
%
Booked passengers (thousands)
(1)
14,949
14,010
6.7
%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
54
55
(2.6
%)
(1) Includes scheduled and charter.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
As of June 30, 2025
Unaudited
As of December 31, 2024
Audited
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
772
908
Short-term investments
16
46
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
(1)
788
954
Accounts receivable, net
230
139
Inventories
16
17
Guarantee deposits
252
227
Derivative financial instruments
1
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
49
45
Total current assets
1,336
1,382
Right of use assets
2,436
2,470
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
1,012
1,070
Intangible assets, net
26
26
Derivatives financial instruments
-
-
Deferred income taxes
365
286
Guarantee deposits
397
426
Other long-term assets
37
43
Total non-current assets
4,273
4,321
Total assets
5,609
5,703
Liabilities and equity
Unearned transportation revenue
395
343
Accounts payable
179
164
Accrued liabilities
232
222
Other taxes and fees payable
285
274
Income taxes payable
5
29
Financial debt
302
284
Lease liabilities
419
391
Other liabilities
118
63
Total short-term liabilities
1,935
1,770
Financial debt
440
526
Accrued liabilities
8
8
Employee benefits
15
13
Deferred income taxes
15
18
Lease liabilities
2,638
2,670
Other liabilities
304
333
Total long-term liabilities
3,420
3,568
Total liabilities
5,355
5,338
Equity
Capital stock
248
248
Treasury shares
(13
)
(13
)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
Legal reserve
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
285
283
Accumulated deficit
(136
)
(22
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(147
)
(148
)
Total equity
254
365
Total liabilities and equity
5,609
5,703
(1) Unaudited non-GAAP measure.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended June 30, 2025
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
136
304
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(16
)
(141
)
Net cash flow used in financing activities*
(197
)
(149
)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(77
)
14
Net foreign exchange differences
2
(8
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
847
752
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
772
758
*Includes aircraft rental payments of $148 million and $143 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
Six months ended June 30, 2025
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
293
549
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(22
)
(238
)
Net cash flow used in financing activities*
(409
)
(320
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(138
)
(9
)
Net foreign exchange differences
2
(7
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
908
774
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
772
758
*Includes aircraft rental payments of $301 million and $284 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.