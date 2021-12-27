Vodafone (VOD) Boosts Connectivity With First 5G MiFi Device

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD recently announced the launch of its first-ever 5G mobile broadband device — 5G MiFi. This innovative offering has been specifically designed to cater to the connectivity requirements of customers ‘on the go’.



The touchscreen device is ideal for supporting the connectivity of small businesses and it can also be used in the home premises. It is equipped with a simple web interface and boasts an exceptional 8.5-hour battery life that enables customers to seamlessly share Wi-Fi with up to 32 users or devices, backed by hassle-free configuration.



This portable device comes as a boon, especially at a time when organizations are still dependent on work-from-home model in the pandemic scenario. In sync with this, the router facilitates connectivity for remote businesses while allowing consumers to stream and download at higher speeds on the back of a robust Internet connection.



With the resiliency of Wi-Fi 6, this Vodafone 5G Mobile Hotspot provides first-hand access to superfast 5G mobile network with the ability to download movies or albums in a few seconds, thanks to its lower latency and greater capacity. Moreover, customers can benefit from high-speed Internet even in areas without fixed-line connectivity.



Vodafone UK provides flexible data plans wherein customers can either select a fixed-term or rolling contract with prices starting at just £10 a month. For a 24-month Vodafone Unlimited contract, customers will get the first six months at half price. For a 12-month Unlimited contract, customers are required to pay £33/month plus £150 upfront fees and in case of a 30-day contract, £37/month plus £200 upfront fees.



A few days back, Vodafone UK hit a significant milestone by connecting more than 125,000 people living in digital poverty. The achievement underscores Vodafone’s commitment to connect 1 million people based in the U.K., eliminating the digital disparity by 2022-end.



Vodafone is also conducting trials for eco-friendly self-powered mobile phone towers to reduce harmful emissions and achieve net-zero in the U.K. by 2027. With a diverse and open ecosystem, Vodafone aims to develop a more cost-effective, secure, energy-efficient and customer-focused network by using components from different suppliers that adhere to a common set of standards.



This will likely facilitate the carrier to release new features simultaneously across multiple sites while adding capacity and resolving outages faster. Vodafone has pledged to halve its emissions in its supply chain by 2030 across 21 countries before reaching net-zero across its full-value chain by 2040.

