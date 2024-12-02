Vodafone Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vodafone Group Plc has announced that its total issued share capital consists of over 27 billion ordinary shares, with a total of approximately 25.8 billion voting rights as of November 30, 2024. This update will help shareholders assess their stakes and make necessary notifications as per the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:VOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.