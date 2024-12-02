Vodafone Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

News & Insights

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced that its total issued share capital consists of over 27 billion ordinary shares, with a total of approximately 25.8 billion voting rights as of November 30, 2024. This update will help shareholders assess their stakes and make necessary notifications as per the FCA’s rules.

