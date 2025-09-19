Vodafone Romania To Acquire Telekom Romania Assets

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Romania S.A. and Digi Romania S.A. have reached binding agreements with Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. or "OTE" to acquire separate parts of OTE's subsidiary, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A.

Vodafone will acquire Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A., including its post-paid customer base, for 30 million euros, subject to standard closing adjustments. Meanwhile, Digi has agreed to acquire the pre-paid customer business. As part of the transaction, both companies will also gain access to additional spectrum and tower assets.

Completion of the transaction is expected to take place in early October 2025.

In a separate press release, Vodafone Group announced that it appointed Ruth McGill as Chief HR Officer and a member of the Group Executive Committee effective 1 January 2026. Ruth will initially join Vodafone as Chief HR Officer Designate on 1 November 2025. She will succeed Leanne Wood who, as announced on 10 September 2025, will step down to pursue a portfolio career.

Ruth has more than 25 years' experience in human resources and change management. Ruth joins Vodafone from ING, including the last five years as Chief HR Officer. Prior to ING, she worked in a range of senior HR positions at Standard Chartered Bank, over a 10-year period. Ruth spent her earlier career in HR positions at Norton Healthcare and GSK.

