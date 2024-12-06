Vodafone Receives Approval for Merger With Three UK: Stock to Gain?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD recently secured approval for a merger with Three U.K. from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), U.K. The merger, which went through thorough scrutiny for 18 months, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.



Vodafone and Hutchinson’s Three UK are two of the prominent telecom enterprises in the U.K. alongside EE and O2. Post merger, the number of mobile network operators will decline to three from four. This move can drive cost savings and boost profit for companies but concern about price hikes led the CMA to put some conditions to safeguard consumer interest.



The merger will be allowed to proceed only after the company signs legally binding commitments that include 11 billion euro investments for advanced 5G infrastructure deployments across the U.K. This will ensure network coverage for 99% of the population and benefit over 50 million people. The advanced 5G network will bring the network consistency, speed and reliability needed to address emerging advanced technology such as AI. The extensive network rollout plan to transform the U.K.'s digital infrastructure will boost competition between the operators in the long run.



To protect customers from short-term price fluctuations, the joint entity has to abide by the capping of selected mobile tariffs for a period of three years. Wholesale services should be offered to virtual network operators at pre-set prices and contract terms for three years. The telecoms regulator Ofcom will monitor the adherence to these pricing and investment commitments.

Will This Development Boost VOD’s Share Performance?

Following the merger, the joint entity will be the largest mobile network operator in the U.K., with Vodafone holding a 51% stake in the entity. This creates a robust competitor in the U.K. telecom market as the combined resources of the companies will likely improve service quality and coverage. It will strengthen Vodafone’s market position and enable it to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced telecom services.

VOD’s Stock Price Movement

The stock has gained 3.8% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 13.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

