Vodafone Group plc - ADR (VOD) Declares $0.49 Dividend

Vodafone Group plc - ADR said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.49 per share ($0.98 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.57%, the lowest has been 4.01%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.28%, an increase of 44.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 249,531K shares. The put/call ratio of VOD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.45% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group plc - ADR is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 9.16 to a high of $24.46. The average price target represents an increase of 44.45% from its latest reported closing price of 10.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group plc - ADR is 47,588MM, an increase of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 18,224K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,140K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,095K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,438K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,027K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 1.38% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 16,169K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,468K shares, representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,827K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,395K shares, representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 78.36% over the last quarter.

Vodafone Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vodafone Group Plc is a British multinational telecommunications company. Its registered office and global headquarters are in Newbury, Berkshire, England. It predominantly operates services in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.