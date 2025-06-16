VNT vs. DUOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Technology Services stocks have likely encountered both Vontier Corporation (VNT) and Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, both Vontier Corporation and Duolingo, Inc. are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VNT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.60, while DUOL has a forward P/E of 163.72. We also note that VNT has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DUOL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.64.

Another notable valuation metric for VNT is its P/B ratio of 4.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DUOL has a P/B of 24.31.

These metrics, and several others, help VNT earn a Value grade of B, while DUOL has been given a Value grade of F.

Both VNT and DUOL are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VNT is the superior value option right now.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vontier Corporation (VNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Informatica Inc. (INFA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVR, Inc. (NVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.