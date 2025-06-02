VNLA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Janus Short Duration Income ETF (Symbol: VNLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.97, changing hands as low as $48.84 per share. Janus Short Duration Income shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNLA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.22 per share, with $49.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.94.

