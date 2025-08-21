Markets
VNET

VNET Posts Loss In Q2

August 21, 2025 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) posted a net loss attributable to VNET of RMB 11.9 million, compared with net income of RMB 63.7 million, a year ago, mainly due to the increase in interest expenses and income tax expenses. Loss per share was RMB 0.01 compared to profit of RMB 0.04. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 732.5 million, an increase of 27.7% from prior year.

Total net revenues in the second quarter were RMB 2.43 billion, an increase of 22.1% from previous year. The company said the year-over-year increase was mainly driven by the continued growth of wholesale IDC business.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VNET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.