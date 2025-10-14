VNCE's DTC Sales Rise 5.5%: Can E-Commerce Keep Outpacing Wholesale?

Vince Holding Corp. ( VNCE ) delivered a strong performance in its Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) segment in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with sales jumping 5.5% and successfully offsetting a decline in the wholesale business.

This significant growth is the key takeaway from the quarter, underscoring the success of the company’s pivot toward brand-controlled channels. The DTC segment’s outperformance, which includes both e-commerce and retail stores, saw sales climb to $28.5 million and turned last year’s loss into a small profit. This was achieved through disciplined execution and an ability to "elongate the full-price selling season," driving both volume and higher margins.

The question now is whether this momentum can be sustained to become the primary engine of overall growth. While the 5.5% increase cushioned a 5.1% drop in the Wholesale segment, the decline was primarily caused by an external factor: a shift in fall product shipment timing due to tariff uncertainties.

By consistently leveraging its DTC channels, Vince Holding retains greater control over pricing, brand messaging and customer experience, all critical for a luxury retailer. The continued resilience and profitability of the DTC business will be key in mitigating the structural volatility and external pressures built into the traditional wholesale segment, creating a more stable foundation for the company going forward.

VNCE vs. RL & PVH: DTC Sales in Focus

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s ( RL ) DTC business showed impressive strength in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Global DTC comparable sales rose 13%, far outpacing the 2% growth in North America’s wholesale segment. Ralph Lauren also posted a 19% jump in North America digital sales, reflecting the success of its brand elevation strategy. This strong DTC momentum reinforces Ralph Lauren’s position as a leader in premium lifestyle retail and confirms the segment as the key driver of its sustainable, high-margin growth.

PVH Corp. ( PVH ) maintained steady DTC performance in the second quarter of 2025, with total DTC revenues up 4% year over year, supported by 4% growth in owned stores and 3% in digital commerce. On a constant currency basis, PVH’s results were unchanged but showed sequential improvement each month throughout the quarter, marking clear progress from the first quarter. Continued progress under the PVH+ strategy aims to strengthen brand relevance, elevate execution and drive balanced growth across channels, reinforcing PVH’s position in the premium apparel market.

VNCE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Vince Holding have gained 83.4% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 6.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, VNCE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88X, up from the industry’s average of 11.04X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 215.8%, whereas the same for fiscal 2026 implies a year-over-year decline of 86.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vince Holding currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

