VMware's (VMW) New Solution to Aid in Multi-Cloud Security

VMware VMW recently launched Contexa, a threat intelligence cloud that discovers lateral network traffic. The new technology will be available across all of its security offerings for existing and new customers.

Detecting lateral networks is essential to protecting data in cloud infrastructure. Lateral movement is a technology typically utilized by cyber attackers to move deeper into a network after they have gained initial access, and it remains undiscovered for months or even years.

VMware claims that Contexa, which is an amalgamation of all their different intelligence clouds, is more likely to discover lateral network traffic than current security information and event management (SIEM) and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions.

VMWare operates across multi-clouds, which gives it access to raw data unlike SIEM or XDR and aids VMware Contexa in monitoring its hybrid, public and private clouds through VMware NSX, VMware Workspace and Carbon Black.

Product Portfolio Expansion to Drive Top Line

VMware has been consistently undertaking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most aspects of the global IT infrastructure.

As such VMware’s launch of new solutions like Contexa, along with enhancements to its Modern Apps Connectivity Services and Workspace One, are expected to drive revenues over the long term.

Companies like Wipro Limited WIT are expected to benefit significantly from the launch of the new analytics technology Contexa.

Wipro has recently expanded its collaboration with VMware to help customers move data to the cloud at a reduced cost and operate in a multi-cloud infrastructure.

With the recent launch of Contexa, customers using Wipro FullStride cloud services in collaboration with VMware Cross-Cloud Services will be able to avail of its security services for no additional cost and protect data while operating in a multi-cloud architecture.

To cover most aspects of the IT infrastructure, VMware has been strategically building partnerships with companies, including Amazon’s AMZN AWS and Dell Technologies DELL, to provide various services.

VMware and AWS have expanded their partnership, which now enables the latter to resell VMware Cloud on its platform. VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in more than 17 regions globally.

Dell has been promoting VMware’s Carbon Black Cloud solutions, along with Dell Trusted Devices and Secureworks, as the preferred endpoint security solution to its commercial customers.

The partnership with Dell is driving VMware’s storage and availability business in the SDDC segment.

VMware, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $3.09 billion, which improved 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadcom has recently announced that the company will acquire all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction that values VMware at approximately $61 billion.

