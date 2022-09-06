VMware (VMW) Launches New Tools to Help Hybrid Work Model

VMware VMW recently announced the launch of new tools across its VMware Anywhere Workspace to deliver autonomous workspaces, which ease the implementation of a hybrid work model across various enterprises.

The pandemic has triggered the evolution of the work model into a hybrid one and many companies are implementing this model to address rising operation costs and build the entire work in the multi-cloud.

However, creating a hybrid work model creates new hurdles for IT, such as rising cyber security risks. In order to address this issue, VMware has created new tools across its VMware Anywhere Workspace to deliver autonomous workspaces.

VMware developed four key technologies across its Anywhere workspace platform, namely, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Digital Employee Experience, Unified Endpoint Management and Workspace security.

In order to build a sustaining hybrid work environment, VMW is creating the VDI as a multi-cloud platform with advanced cloud threat defense to address the rising cloud threats.

VMW has launched the new solutions to address the rising demand for hybrid work culture supported by cloud services. The new solutions are an integral part of the VMWare Cloud strategy to deliver consistent infrastructure that covers almost every workload and addresses varied users.

VMW Addresses Key Megatrends to Drive Share Price Growth

The world is going through its fourth industrial revolution, which is driven by data. Key megatrends such as automation, multi-cloud and hybrid work are at the forefront of this evolution. VMW is addressing all these trends to drive revenue growth, which is impacting its share price movement positively.

The tech industry is going through one of its worst cycles due to a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by rising geo-political tensions between the United States and China, global supply-chain challenges, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

However, while the Zacks Computer - Software industry declined 26.4%, VMware’s shares have fallen 0.2% in the year-to-date period.

The outperformance is due to the company’s expanding partnerships, which are helping it to address new customers and growing demand for cloud computing services.

VMware has been benefiting from the increasing proliferation of services in the hybrid cloud. The company has been consistently undertaking initiatives to diversify its product portfolio to include most aspects of the global IT infrastructure.

To cover most aspects of the IT infrastructure, VMware has been strategically building partnerships with companies, including Amazon’s AMZN AWS and Advanced Micro Devices AMD, to provide various services.

VMware and AWS have expanded their partnership, which now enables the latter to resell VMware Cloud on its platform. VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in more than 17 regions globally.

VMW has recently selected AMD’s Pensando Distributed Services Card as the first data processing unit (DPU) solution to support its vSphere 8, available from leading server vendors like Dell Technologies, HPE and Lenovo.

AMD Pensando is helping VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine to reduce operational costs of customers using its platforms by freeing up CPU resources and providing extra security by separating infrastructure services from server tenant workloads.

Meanwhile, Broadcom AVGO announced that the company would acquire all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction.

Through this deal, Broadcom aims to benefit by strengthening its presence in the corporate software market as demand for cloud computing increases and, in turn, drives the top line.

VMware currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



